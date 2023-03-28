Reynaldo “Rey"/"Reylock” G. De Guzman, of Dededo, passed away March 23 at the age of 64. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 8- 11 a.m. April 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Saint Anthony Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

