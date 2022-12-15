Reynaldo “Cano” Pamplona Hortillosa, of Mongmong, died Dec. 8 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m., followed by rosary, at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, except on Saturday, when Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m., followed by rosary, until Dec. 17. Private cremation will be held.

