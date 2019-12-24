Reynato "Rey" Alvarez Villena, of Baza Gardens, Yona, Dec. 20 at the age of 85. Mass of intention is being held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona: 4:30 p.m. Dec. 24; 7 a.m. Dec. 27; 5 p.m. Dec. 28; 6 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29. Last respects will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Yona church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

