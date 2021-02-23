Rhodante Moreno Conlu, of Agat, died on Feb. 14 at the age of 65. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at St. John's Episcopal Church, Upper Tumon. Memorial service will commence at 11:15 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, Upper Tumon. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

