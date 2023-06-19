Rhonda Jean Cavaco Dames, of Dededo, passed away June 10 at the age of 69. Services will take place June 23 at Calvary Chapel Guam, Tamuning. Last respects will be held at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. service. Family requests island and floral attire. RSVP or request a livestream via WhatsApp at 808-554-0249. 

