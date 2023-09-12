Ricardo "Jun"/"Rick" B. Castillo Jr., of Yigo, passed away Sept. 10 at the age of 37. Mass of Intention & Nightly Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass on Thursday), 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, and 6 p.m. Thursday at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 20 at Santa Bernadita Catholic Church. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada. 

Tags

Load entries