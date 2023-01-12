Ricardo “Richard” Garcia Muna, Familian “Duhendes”, of Yigo, died Jan. 1 at the age of 86. Last respects will be held from 9- 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

