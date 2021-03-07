Ricardo Gonzalo Tuncap, also known as “Rick/Cardo,” of Sinajana, died Jan. 21 in Sacramento, California at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. on March 19 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries