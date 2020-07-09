Ricardo Liza Juanilla, also known as "Rick" or "Cardo," of Agat, died on July 5 at the age of 90. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 15 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat.

