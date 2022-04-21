Ricardo Matanane Camacho, also known as “Uncle Cading,” of Barrigada, died April 8 at the age of 87. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. May 5 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
