Ricardo “Richard” Mendiola Pablo, Familian “Queru” of Anigua, died June 7 at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11:15 a.m. July 5 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

