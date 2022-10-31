Ricardo "Rhick" Romero Doneza, of Dededo, died Oct. 24 at the age of 69. Mass followed by Rosary is being offered at 5 p.m. from Oct 29- 30 at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level), and at 6 p.m. Oct 31-Nov 2 (Upper Level). Last night of rosary is Nov. 2 followed by dinner at 127-3 East Nandez St., Macheche, Dededo. Funeral services will be held in Cavite, Philippines.

