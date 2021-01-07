Ricardo S. Pineda, of Dededo, died on Jan. 2 at the age of 82. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 12B Adela Lane, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon on Jan. 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

