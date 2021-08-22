Richard "Rich" Arceo Quintanilla Jr., of Mangilao, and formerly of Toto, died on Aug. 14 at the age of 60. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti. 

