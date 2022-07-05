Richard Blas, of Barrigada, died in Washington state June 24 at the age of 64. Mass is being said at 6 p.m. on weekdays at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Funeral service will be held from 2-6 p.m. July 6 at New Tacoma Funeral Home in Washington.
Richard Blas
Oya Ngirairikl
-
- Updated
- 0
Oya Ngirairikl
