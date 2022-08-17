Richard “R-inch” Cabrera Salas, Familian Lincoln, of Yigo, died August 9 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. August 23 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana Burial will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills.
Richard Cabrera Salas
Vanessa Wills
