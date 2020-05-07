Richard Cruz Dydasco, of Agat, died April 22 at the age of 79. A private family funeral service will be held May 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat.
