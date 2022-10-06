Richard David Santos died September 30 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. October 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 9 a.m. October 13 at San Vicente-San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

