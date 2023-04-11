Richard F.L. Jose Jr., passed away April 8 at the age of 42. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 a.m. April 15 at Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament in Agana Heights. Interment services to follow at the Jose Family Court Estates at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

