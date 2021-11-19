Richard Hugh Benson died on Nov. 17 at the age of 95. The Bahá’í burial ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Our Lady Of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills, Yona. Due to the weather, please bring an umbrella.
