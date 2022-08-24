Richard “Dick” Lee Richards, of Yigo, died Aug. 2 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by rosary at 7 p.m., ending Aug. 11, at the Perez residence, 123 Chalan Felix Remedio in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 24 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

