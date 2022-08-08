Richard Lee Richards
Richard “Dick” Lee Richards, of Yigo, died August 2 at the age of 78.Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m., ending on August 11 at the Perez residence, hse 123 Chalan Felix Remedio in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon August 24 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
