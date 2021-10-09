Richard Paulino Diego, of Inalåhan, died Sept. 19 at the age of 70. Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Church, Inalåhan. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

