Richard Punsalan Masnayon, also known as “Rick” and “Cardo,” of Agana Heights, died Sept. 6 at the age of 87. A private family funeral service will be held.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2,888 tax refund checks processed
- $8.5M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- CMS report finds GMH failures in 2 deaths
- Teen from Guam shot in Washington state
- Governor inclined to extend stay-at-home order
- Case: 3 boys molested
- NEX confirms rise in COVID cases but no specific number released
- $1.5M in federal aid checks processed, mailed
- Harmon restaurant shut down due to rodent infestation
- 2 more deaths; both tested positive for COVID-19 and had other health issues
Images
Videos
- +2
Some parents or guardians who have spent at least a night staying by the side of a child at the Guam Memorial Hospital's pediatrics unit proba… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNInch
Over the last 24 years, I have spent a lot of time studying how voters on Guam mark their ballots. I became interested in this while serving o… Read more
- Dr. Ramel Carlos
(Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part letter.) Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In