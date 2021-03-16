Rick Raymond Cruz, also known as “Rick-Ray” and “Ricky,” of Dededo, died March 11 at the age of 38. Mass of Intention is being offered each evening at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8- 10:30 a.m. April 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
