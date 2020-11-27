Ricky "Rick" Anthony Palomo Mendiola, famlian Nigno, of Barrigada, died Nov. 21 at the age of 60. Rosary is being said at noon Nov. 22 to Nov. 29 via Zoom and Facebook. Zoom meeting ID: 691 692 2160 (no password required), please enter with cameras and mics off to conserve bandwidth and prevent feedback. We appreciate your understanding. Facebook Group: Rosary for Ricky Mendiola. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

