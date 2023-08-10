Ricky Mantanona Cruz, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 5 at the age of 67. Mass of Intentions is prayed at 6 p.m. nightly followed by Rosary until at the upper level of Santa Barbara Church Dededo. Family Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel & Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. Finakpo Misa will be offered at 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at Santa Barbara Church.

