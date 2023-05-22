Ricky Naputi Borja, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away May 16 at the age of 53. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Tiguac, Nimitz Hill, Piti. 

