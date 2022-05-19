Ricky Tajalle Rivera died May 7 at the age of 58. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. May 27 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso′. Interment will follow at Merizo Cemetery.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- From addict to degree with honors, GCC grad shows recovery is possible
- Local police, military investigating case of missing woman
- Three hospitalized in Dededo car crash
- Firing of emergency operations center director challenged; racial bias alleged
- Teen accuses store owner of sexual assault
- Probationer, 2 others caught with illegal drugs
- Complaint: Woman threatened to kill kids with gun, sword
- Convicted robber arrested in video-recorded prison attack
- Families under rent aid program lose housing
- Missing military woman found safe
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- By Ron McNinch
Last Saturday I walked the Guam Bar Association 5k Race Judicata with my wife, Rose. It was a very nice course and Justice Torres rode a carab… Read more
- By Harvey Egna
Last week there was some positive news - our Guam Department of Education teachers and other staff were to receive sizable raises as of May 23… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In