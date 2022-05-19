Ricky Tajalle Rivera

Ricky Tajalle Rivera died May 7 at the age of 58. Last respects will be from 8 to 11 a.m. May 27 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church in Malesso′. Interment will follow at Merizo Cemetery.

