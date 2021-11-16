Rita “Rit” Atoigue Reyes Duenas, familian Red, formerly of Sinajana, died on Oct. 29 at the age of 70. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Private cremation will follow.

