Rita Camacho Sablan, also known as “Italang” and “Tå’," Familian Naddo, of Dededo, died Jan. 25 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Private cremation will follow. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Witness: Victim’s phone had information against people in GovGuam, drug world
- Guam's weather coldest in 71 years
- Man charged with possessing child pornography
- Are you behind on rent? Guam gets $33.6M to help renters
- As unemployment aid concerns rise, senators call in Labor today
- $2.6M in tax refunds, $6.7M in EIP2 checks mailed
- Police respond to 'disturbance' at Tumon bar
- New goal for tourism reopening: April 1
- Jury selection begins in federal drug case
- Testimony: Drugs, money, pornography found on victim’s phone
Images
Videos
Good to see expanded COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Guam. But how long protection lasts is still unknown.
The news dropped from the Joint Information Center Monday night that the categories of Guam residents who are now qualified to get the COVID-1… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Have you been following the news about how a Reddit group bought up undervalued GameStop stock, and sent its prices through the roof, causing … Read more
- By Robert Klitzkie
(Editor's note: Former Guam Sen. Robert Klitzkie shared this open letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In