Rita Camacho Sablan, also known as “Italang” and “Tå’," Familian Naddo, of Dededo, died Jan. 25 at the age of 70. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Private cremation will follow. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

Tags

Load entries