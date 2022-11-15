Rita “Auntie Ta” Castro Untalan Garcia, of Dededo, died Nov. 12 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention is offered at 6 p.m. Monday – Friday (lower level), 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Santa Barbara Church (upper level), Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

