Rita Jesus Sumbillo, also known as "Auntie Gi'na," familian Badu, of Asan, died Sept. 9 at the age of 87. Holy rosary will be held via Zoom Room. A Zoom meeting is scheduled as follows: Topic: “Holy Rosary for Rita Jesus Sumbillo” Time: This is a recurring meeting, daily, 8 p.m. CHst, 5 a.m. CST Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6714771232?pwd=bE9ISFBUUk1uakdJM0pPenNlOW9uQT09 Meeting ID: 671 477 1232 Passcode: divinemerc. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- CMS report finds GMH failures in 2 deaths
- FEMA OKs partial funding for $400 weekly lost wages
- 2 deaths, 53 workers test positive
- $4.2M in tax refunds for early February filers
- Governor extends stay-at-home order to Sept. 18; digital contact tracing app unveiled
- Case: 3 boys molested
- $1.5M in federal aid checks processed, mailed
- Harmon restaurant shut down due to rodent infestation
- Mayor Salas: 'I really miss my daughter'
- 2 more deaths; both tested positive for COVID-19 and had other health issues
Images
Videos
We are in a continued stay-at-home order once again – through Sept. 18. Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ron McNInch
Over the last 24 years, I have spent a lot of time studying how voters on Guam mark their ballots. I became interested in this while serving o… Read more
- By Dr. Ramel Carlos
Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part letter. Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In