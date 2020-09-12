Rita Jesus Sumbillo, also known as "Auntie Gi'na," familian Badu, of Asan, died Sept. 9 at the age of 87. Holy rosary will be held via Zoom Room. A Zoom meeting is scheduled as follows: Topic: “Holy Rosary for Rita Jesus Sumbillo” Time: This is a recurring meeting, daily, 8 p.m. CHst, 5 a.m. CST Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6714771232?pwd=bE9ISFBUUk1uakdJM0pPenNlOW9uQT09 Meeting ID: 671 477 1232 Passcode: divinemerc. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Load entries