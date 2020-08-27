Rita Mafnas Leon Guerrero, also known as “Auntie Rit” and “Momma Rit,” familian Senen/Mannok/Bartola/Lubanos, of Leyang, Barrigada, died at the age of 73. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 from at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries