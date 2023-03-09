Rita “Rit" Santos Gumataotao, Familian “Buchi”, of Piti, died March 6 at the age of 93. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, Piti. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 15 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Piti. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

