Robbie James Tenorio, familian Bali Tres, of Asan, passed away on May 4 at the age of 64. Mass of intention is being offered at 7 a.m. Monday–Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at the Niño Perdido Catholic Church Asan. Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. ending May 12 at the Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

