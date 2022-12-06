Robert “Bob” Aflague George, of Mangilao died Dec. 2 at the age of 57. Mass is being offered at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, 8 a.m. Dec. 8, (no mass Dec. 9) 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 10 a.m. Dec. 11, and 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 13 at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. – noon Dec. 14 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Cremation will follow.

