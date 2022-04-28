Robert "Albert" Gokita Manibusan

Robert "Albert" Gokita Manibusan

Robert "Albert" Gokita Manibusan, of Mangilao, died April 13 at the age of 55. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 5. Private cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries