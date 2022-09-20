Robert Anthony Teta-Welch, of Harmon Loop-Dededo died September 6 at the age of 72. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. - noon September 24 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

