Robert “Bob” Cruz Guzman, familian Udan/Dasu, of Maina, died July 20 at the age of 58. Rosary is being prayed at 6:30 p.m. from July 20–28 at 118E Mangilao Garden Court, Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Cremation will follow. His cremated remains will be interred at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Potluck will follow at Nak & Mercedes’ residence in Mangilao.

