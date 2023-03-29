Robert "Bob"/"Magas" Dean Camacho, of Agana Heights, passed away March 23 at the age of 61. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by rosary at 7 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. The last night is March 31. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. April 1, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church. Interment service will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- GTA employees help find missing girl
- DPW bus driver suspected of driving drunk
- Wanted man arrested for new, alleged theft
- United prepping statement on travel policy
- 'Just a scared 18-year-old little boy'
- South Korean rapper visits Guam alma mater
- Suspect accused of selling oxycodone pills
- Robert Ignacio Chargualaf
- Juries render guilty verdicts in separate trials
- Senators commit to override vote
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Frankly Speaking
- Franklin Arriola
The COVID pandemic has wreaked havoc on our planet killing millions of people, Americans being hit the hardest. Our economy was shut down, bus… Read moreCOVID unmasked: Reparations anyone?
- David J. Sablan
On Friday, March 24, 2023, the U.S. District Court denied the motion of Attorney General Doug Moylan to lift the injunction on Public Law 20-1… Read moreAbortion is not protected by law
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In