Robert "Bob"/"Magas" Dean Camacho, of Agana Heights, passed away March 23 at the age of 61. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, followed by rosary at 7 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. The last night is March 31. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. April 1, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church. Interment service will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

