Robert "Bert" Edejer Edusada, of Dededo, died June 30 at the age of 65. Rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. nightly at the family residence, 289 Road J, Piga Subdivision, Machanao, Dededo. Please join the family on the last night on July 8. Viewing and last respects will be held from 7-10 p.m. July 29 and from 9-11 a.m. July 30 at the family residence in Machanao, Dededo. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo (upper level). Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

