Robert Edmund Debold, also known as “Bob,” of Dededo and formerly of Trinidad, Colorado, died March 29 at the age of 91. A private family funeral service will be held at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. A funeral Mass in celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New bills expedite tax refunds, advance federal payment
- President signs HR 1365 war claims legislation into law
- White House announces Guam a 'major disaster' area
- Congressman: Jobless benefits of $960 per week, up to 9 months, apply to Marianas
- Patient: 'They were shouting out my results on my street'
- Naval Base limits gas, grocery purchases
- 'All flights suspended' – with the exception of United's lifeline flights
- Guam Delegate discusses $1,200 payout, plus $930 a week unemployment benefits in COVID-19 relief package
- 8 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 45 cases total
- $2.2M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
Images
Videos
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
This lockdown that we are all under gives us an opportunity to be more intimate with our homes than we probably have ever been. Before COVID-1… Read more
- By David W. Panuelo
Editor's note: Here are excerpts of Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo's letter issued Tuesday to FSM citizens. This has b… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In