Robert "Blondy" G.S. Garrido passed away April 21 at the age of 53. Mass of Intentions are being prayed at 6 p.m. daily, ending with rosary at 5:20 p.m. followed by Mass of Intentions at 6 p.m. on April 29 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon. Internment services will be held at 10 a.m. May 11 at the Family Vista Estates Columbarium at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

