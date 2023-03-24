Robert Ignacio Chargualaf, of Yigo, died March 22 at the age of 48. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 6 at Guam Memorial Park Funeral Home, Leyang Barrigada.
Robert Ignacio Chargualaf
Vanessa Wills
-
- Updated
- 0
Vanessa Wills
