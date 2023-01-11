Robert "Big Bob"/ "Beto" James Corbin, of Sånta Rita-Sumai died Dec. 23 at the age of 71. Memorial service will be held from 9 - 11:45 a.m. Jan. 19. Mass of Christian burial to follow at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

