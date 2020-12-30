Robert Junior Wolford, also known as “Bob/Rob,” familian Buchi/Pomparu, of Yigo, died recently. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines will be followed and strictly enforced.
It was getting late on Monday night and many had their thoughts and prayers out for the safety of 7-year-old Avery Meneses Sandoval. Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
Organ transplants are like pregnancies. You delay spilling the beans until after the first trimester so that you are certain of the baby’s via… Read more
UOG valedictorian who overcame ADHD: Support system helped me overcome 'my demons and my self-doubts'
- By Maya Nena Desnacido Nanpei
Editor's note: These are excerpts of Maya Nena Desnacido Nanpei's valedictory address on Sunday at the University of Guam's fall 2020 graduati… Read more
