Robert Junior Wolford, also known as “Bob/Rob,” familian Buchi/Pomparu, of Yigo, died recently. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public health guidelines will be followed and strictly enforced.

