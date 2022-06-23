Robert "Bob" Kenneth Wickeremasuriya, of Dededo, died June 17 at the age of 80. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8 to 10 a.m. July 9 at Victory Chapel in Yigo, followed by a 10 a.m. memorial service. Private cremation services will take place at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. 

