Robert "Betoy" Lorian Flores, of Agat, died Sept. 1 at the age of 69. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 8, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

